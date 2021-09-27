Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Omeros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

