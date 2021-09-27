Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $487.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

