Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

