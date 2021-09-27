Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $36,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 267,120 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,371,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $719.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

