Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 506,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

