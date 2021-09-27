Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $48.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

