Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$34.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,053,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

