Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DML. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at C($24,925.32). Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Insiders sold a total of 850,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,850 in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.