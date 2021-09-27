Canacol Energy Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CNE opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.67. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.15.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$85.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Winter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

