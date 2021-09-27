Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,085 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,455,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $14,977,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,765. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

