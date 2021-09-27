Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$217,758.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,138,049.69.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market cap of C$53.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.36. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.0128077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

