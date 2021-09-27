Capital Counsel LLC NY Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $408.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

