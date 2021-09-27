Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $5.07 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,776 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.78. 296,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $186.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

