Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 6,473 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 9.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $190,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $229.54. 170,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.90. The company has a market capitalization of $447.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.