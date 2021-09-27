Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 117,971 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

