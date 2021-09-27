Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 8,014 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $517.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.51. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.10 and a 12-month high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

