Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.51 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.