Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.51 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $34.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $129.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.75 million to $131.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.17 million, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $136.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

