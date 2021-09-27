Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years. Capstead Mortgage has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. The firm has a market cap of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 130.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

