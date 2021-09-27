Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 96,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 325,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

