Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post $62.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $63.30 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $46.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $257.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.54.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

