CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.12 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.