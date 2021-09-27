CareTrust REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 117.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.