Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Carrefour stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

