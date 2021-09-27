Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

CASY stock opened at $189.28 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.