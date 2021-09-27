Casper Price Hits $0.0855 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $182.24 million and approximately $29.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00141029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,195.16 or 0.99854090 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.58 or 0.06996545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00754783 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,371,567,257 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,470,346 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

