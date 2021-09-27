Caspian (CSP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,918.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $3,918.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00122855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043327 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

