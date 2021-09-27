Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Catalent worth $155,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $141.34 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.