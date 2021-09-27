Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

