Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

NYSE CE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 52 week low of $103.30 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

