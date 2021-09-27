Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Celestica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 69.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 115.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 392,482 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

