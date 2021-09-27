Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

CERT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.17. 11,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.56.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,685,418 shares of company stock valued at $619,754,597 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 11.1% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $2,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 387,002 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

