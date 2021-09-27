Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.65.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.98.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

