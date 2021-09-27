Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHTR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $733.78. 11,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,364. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.