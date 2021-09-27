Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 210,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
