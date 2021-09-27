Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 210,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$764.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.91%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

