Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report sales of $5.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $10.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHMI shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,579. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $162.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

