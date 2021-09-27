Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.
Shares of CIM opened at $15.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
