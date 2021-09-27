Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of CIM opened at $15.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

