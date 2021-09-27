Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $127.39 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $128.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.65.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,067. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

