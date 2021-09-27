Chrono.tech (TIME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176,877.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $21.10 million and $176,877.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $29.71 or 0.00067489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00128675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043986 BTC.

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

