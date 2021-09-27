CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 348,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.08. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

