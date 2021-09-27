CIBC Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$14.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Ci Capital boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.37.

TSE FRU opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.79.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. Research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

