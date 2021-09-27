CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $504.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

