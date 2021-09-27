CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $115.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $599.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

