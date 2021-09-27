CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $31.51 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,203,628 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

AMAT opened at $141.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

