CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $339.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

