Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $401.47 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.11.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

