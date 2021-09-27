Citigroup Inc. Buys 283,491 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 17,510.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,491 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

