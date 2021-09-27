Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

