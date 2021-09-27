Citigroup Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sanmina by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 42.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

