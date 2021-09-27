Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of ImmunityBio worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of IBRX opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.