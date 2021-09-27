Citigroup Inc. Purchases 26,979 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AAR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AAR by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE AIR opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.